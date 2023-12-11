 
Monday, December 11, 2023
Mason Hughes

Bruce Willis ‘laughs' with his daughters despite ‘declining' health

Bruce Willis family grows closer as Hollywood star struggles from frontotemporal dementia (FTD)

Mason Hughes

Monday, December 11, 2023

File Footage 

Bruce Willis’ heath has been on a decline ever since he was diagnosed with Aphasia which eventually progressed to frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

However, despite deteriorating health as the Die Hard star loses his ability to speak, an insider said he laughs and jokes around his daughters.

Bruce shares three daughters, Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah, with ex Demi Moore and two girls, Mabel, and Evelyn, with his second wife, Emma Heming Willis.

Speaking with Us Weekly, an insider said, “When Bruce is around his kids, it can sometimes be easy to forget that there’s anything wrong with him.”

“The smiles and funny faces and laughs come easy. He jokes around in his ‘funny dad’ way. There’s a part of him that will always be a big kid at heart,” the source added.

Ahead of the festive season, the family has gotten together to make it extra special for the Hollywood star as they try to make his remaining days as memorable as they can.

“The focus is on Bruce being around the people he loves and reminding him of happy holidays from the past,” the insider shared.

“Bruce still appreciates the holiday season and loves having his whole family under one roof for music, meals and old home movies.”

