Demi Moore working with Bruce Willis' wife to manage family amid actor's illness

Bruce Willis was married to Demi Moore for 13 years and shares three daughters together

Demi Moore helps out her ex-husband Bruce Willis’ wife, Emma Heming Willis, in managing their family as the actor struggles with frontotemporal dementia (FTD).



According to Us Weekly, both the ladies have joined forces to make the remaining days of The Sixth Sense actor memorable for him and for his daughters.

Bruce shares three daughters, Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah, with Demi and two girls, Mabel, and Evelyn, with his second wife, Emma.

Speaking of their family dynamics, the insider said that the Indecent Proposal star’s “famous organizing skills” complement Emma’s calm demeanor.

“Sadly, there’s this ticking clock connected to Bruce’s condition,” the insider said, adding, “but the whole family treasures their time together, and Demi is the facilitator of that.”

Before signing off, the source noted how Bruce’s illness has brought the whole family together as they live under one roof to take care of the ailing Hollywood star.

They revealed that Demi, Emma, and Bruce’s daughters are thinking of establishing a foundation in the Die Hard actor’s name.

“They were always a family that would give back together. But now they have new ideas of how to help,” they added. “Everyone has come together for Bruce. They’re thankful they have each other.”