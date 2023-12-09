 
menu
Saturday, December 09, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Demi Moore working with Bruce Willis' wife to manage family amid actor's illness

Bruce Willis was married to Demi Moore for 13 years and shares three daughters together

By
Mason Hughes

Saturday, December 09, 2023

File Footage 

Demi Moore helps out her ex-husband Bruce Willis’ wife, Emma Heming Willis, in managing their family as the actor struggles with frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

According to Us Weekly, both the ladies have joined forces to make the remaining days of The Sixth Sense actor memorable for him and for his daughters.

Bruce shares three daughters, Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah, with Demi and two girls, Mabel, and Evelyn, with his second wife, Emma.

ALSO READ: Bruce Willis' disease has brought his family 'closer together'

Speaking of their family dynamics, the insider said that the Indecent Proposal star’s “famous organizing skills” complement Emma’s calm demeanor.

“Sadly, there’s this ticking clock connected to Bruce’s condition,” the insider said, adding, “but the whole family treasures their time together, and Demi is the facilitator of that.”

Before signing off, the source noted how Bruce’s illness has brought the whole family together as they live under one roof to take care of the ailing Hollywood star.

They revealed that Demi, Emma, and Bruce’s daughters are thinking of establishing a foundation in the Die Hard actor’s name.

“They were always a family that would give back together. But now they have new ideas of how to help,” they added. “Everyone has come together for Bruce. They’re thankful they have each other.”

Princess Eugenie shares video message for ‘women and girls' related to modern slavery
Princess Eugenie shares video message for ‘women and girls' related to modern slavery
Netflix's 'Wednesday' season 2 adds 3 new characters
Netflix's 'Wednesday' season 2 adds 3 new characters
Kim Kardashian goes all out to acquire rare Kanye West merch
Kim Kardashian goes all out to acquire rare Kanye West merch
Jennifer Garner on kids: 'It's okay if they suffer neglect'
Jennifer Garner on kids: 'It's okay if they suffer neglect'
Yolanda Hadid wants Gigi Hadid to settle down with Bradley Cooper: Insider
Yolanda Hadid wants Gigi Hadid to settle down with Bradley Cooper: Insider
Kanye West and Bianca Censori facing 'personal stresses'
Kanye West and Bianca Censori facing 'personal stresses'
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes get flirty at jingle ball amid exes' drama
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes get flirty at jingle ball amid exes' drama
Netflix's strategy for 'Young Sheldon' takes the cake
Netflix's strategy for 'Young Sheldon' takes the cake
'Living Nostradamus' makes shocking predictions about Meghan Markle, Prince Harry video
'Living Nostradamus' makes shocking predictions about Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Timothee Chalamet chose 'Wonka' to please his parents? video
Timothee Chalamet chose 'Wonka' to please his parents?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle issued warning amid UK court battle
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle issued warning amid UK court battle
Selena Gomez leans on Taylor Swift amid Benny Blanco drama video
Selena Gomez leans on Taylor Swift amid Benny Blanco drama