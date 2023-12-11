Cardi B confirms split from Offset: ‘Been single, but afraid'

 
Rapper Cardi B confirmed she has been single for some time during a recent Instagram Live session. 

While she was initially hesitant to share the news publicly, the Bodak Yellow artist said she has been split from Offset for a minute now as 2023 comes to a close.

“I don’t know if you guys have been getting clues from me from my [Instagram] lives or from my stories when I put on certain music,” she shared in the video.

She continued: “I have been single for a minute now but i have been afraid... not afraid I just don’t know how to tell the world.”

“But I feel like today has been like a sign. The last time i got on live i kind of wanted to tell you guys but I didn’t know how to tell you, so I changed my mind,” added the 31-year-old.

Cardi expressed excitement for starting fresh and being curious about a new year and new life: “But it has been like this for a minute now, I just took it as a sign. I want to start 2024 fresh and open. I don’t know I’m curious for a new life, a new beginning and yeah I am excited.”

The confirmation follows the former couple unfollowing each other on Instagram last week.

Around that time, cryptic posts from Cardi emphasized self-love, focusing on herself, shedding dead weight and protecting herself first.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote, “You know when you just outgrow a relationship.”

In another post, she shared, “I’m tired of protecting people’s feelings. I gotta put myself first.”

The on-again, off-again pair, who share two children, had long been plagued by breakup rumors in recent weeks on social media. Sources previously spotted telltale signs on their accounts like Offset posting about trust issues.

