Kanye West breaks big news related to his album

Tuesday, December 12, 2023
Kanye West reportedly shares the release date of his upcoming album

Kanye West appears to release his much-anticipated joint album with Ty Dolla $ign on Friday, December 15.

Appearing in a club, the Donda hitmaker reportedly said, "It's called Vultures, and it's coming out this Friday."

In line with the announcement, Ty previously shared that the album's listening party will happen in Miami on December 12.

Moreover, the 41-year-old also shared the album's tracklist on social media on December 9.

The list mentioned a much-awaited song, New Body, which was part of the Chicago's rapstar-shelved Yandhi album.

Amid exciting music news, Kanye's marital life, on the other hand, was reportedly suffering,

A bird chirped to Daily Mail that the 46-year-old's wife Bianca Censori's parents are somewhat disturbed by her marriage to the rapper.

"Bianca's mother and father find Kanye to be slightly disturbing," the insider shared.

The source continued, "Her parents found it suspect that he married Bianca one month after his divorce from Kim [Kardashian] was finalized. They really didn't want Bianca to be his rebound from such a high-profile marriage."

