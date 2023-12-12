Jennifer Aniston reveals unseen texts with Matthew Perry on morning after death

Jennifer Aniston discloses that she was texting Matthew Perry in the morning of his demise in California

It has been a whole month since Matthew Perry, who was popular as Chandler Bing of the 90’s sitcom Friends, left the world mourning, including his close friend Jennifer Aniston.

However, Jennifer Anniston still remembers her long-time friend to date claiming that this “loss” cut her “deep."

Previously, Brad Pitt’s ex-wife penned a heartfelt note for the late actor on her official Instagram handle.

It was also written in the post that she had been re-reading her chats with Matthew after his shocking death.

She wrote in the caption, "In the last couple weeks, I’ve been pouring over our texts to one another. Laughing and crying, then laughing again. I’ll keep them forever and ever. I found one text that he sent me out of nowhere one day. It says it all.”



The text in question read, “Making you laugh just made my day. It made my day,” alongside a photo of the two of them giggling while reading a script."

Recently, the Friends actress has revisited the wounds her co-star and close friend left her with.

On Monday, Jennifer spoke to Variety expressing her grief in words. During the interview, she confessed that she even texted the actor on the morning of his death.

She told the outlet, “I was literally texting with him that morning, funny Matty.“

The 54-year-old actress also went on to mention, “He was not in pain. He wasn’t struggling. He was happy,” after which she signed off from the conversation.

As fans will know, Matthew Perry was reported dead, aged 54, in the last week of October, by paramedics, when he was found unconscious in his jacuzzi in California.