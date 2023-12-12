 
Tuesday, December 12, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

'Stanger Things': THESE main characters will not be in spin-offs

Eloise Wells Morin

Tuesday, December 12, 2023

As Stranger Things prepares to begin filming its fifth and final season, creators Matt and Ross Duffer provided insight on what's in store for fans of the phenomenon Netflix show.

In an interview with The Guardian, Matt Duffer teased that season 5 will be the biggest yet, similar to the scale of the original season that launched the series' popularity.

While spin-offs are possible, Matt confirmed the stories of central characters Eleven, Dustin, Lucas, and Hopper will conclude in Season 5. This suggests those characters' story arcs will face resolution in the finale season.

Matt said: “And, yes, there may be spin-offs, but the story of Eleven and Dustin and Lucas and Hopper, their stories are done here. That’s it…”

However, Matt mentioned an upcoming Stranger Things play titled The First Shadow as something fans wanting more content can check out.

“Outside of the play, I mean. So if you want to see more of some of them, go see the play.”

The play serves as a prequel exploring the arrival of young Henry Creel, better known as Vecna, in Hawkins. It will feature younger versions of other established characters like Joyce and Hopper navigating high school at the same time. 

Produced under the Duffers' new company Upside Down Pictures, The First Shadow is the first confirmed spin-off project. 

