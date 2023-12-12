 
Tuesday, December 12, 2023
Mason Hughes

Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces major loss amid sexual abuse claims?

Mason Hughes

After stepping down from Revolt chairmanship, Sean 'Diddy' Combs's entrance in Grammy 2024 was 'evaluated' by the Recording Academy after the music producer was embroiled in a sexual abuse lawsuit.

Nominated in the Best Progressive R&B Album for The Love Album: Off The Grid, the serious allegations against the Coming Home rapper's prompted the organization to release its statement.

"We are taking this matter very seriously, and we are in the process of evaluating it with the time and care that it deserves," the Grammy creators told RadarOnline.com.

The latest shock to the Bad Boys Records founder comes after his e-commerce site Empower Global investors list thinned as multiple women stepped forward to accuse the R&B mogul of sexually assaulting them.

Meanwhile, a women's rights group, UltraViolet, doubled down pressure on the Recording Academy to cancel both the three-time Grammy winner nomination and invitation from the forthcoming award show.

Talking to the outlet, the group's director, Elisa Batista, said, "We are deeply disturbed and concerned by the recent allegations of sexual abuse, sex trafficking of a minor, and domestic violence made against Sean' Diddy' Combs over the past three weeks," she added.

"The gravity of the allegations against Combs underscore the ongoing need for accountability — and that the #MeToo movement is relevant and badly needed more than ever," she continued. "We will always stand with and believe survivors. Full Stop."

