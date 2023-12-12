Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's pal says she 'can see them getting married'

As Travis Kelce prepares to throw a splendid party on Taylor Swift's birthday, their friends are gushing over their relationship

As Travis Kelce prepares to throw a splendid party on Taylor Swift's birthday, their friends are gushing over their relationship

One of Travis Kelce's friends shared her enthusiasm for his relationship with Taylor Swift after spending time with the couple.

Real estate agent Chetarah Jackson told Entertainment Tonight about attending the Chiefs game and an ensuing holiday party with the NFL star and pop singer.

“Taylor and Travis are so in love. It was so cute seeing them together, and I can see them getting married,” she gushed.

Jackson, who knows Kelce through her boyfriend, joined the athlete and Swift's groups. “We had an amazing time,” she said. “Patrick Mahomes was also there. He was nice and took a picture for my nephew.”

She gushed about Swift's down-to-earth kindness at the celebrations. “Taylor is an absolute sweetheart. She is very down-to-earth and kind,” she said.

Photos from the Miracle on Main Street bar on Jackson's Instagram showed her enjoying selfies with the pair.

Kelce seemed disappointed after the Chiefs' loss to the Bills, but that didn't stop the night from becoming festive. Jackson said the couple rented a bus to continue the fun at another location along with Patrick Mahomes.

As Swift's 34th birthday approaches on Wednesday, a source says Kelce will spare no expense to throw her the best NYC party with close friends.