Wednesday, December 13, 2023
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s charity received only £1.6 million in donations last year

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are their own ‘worst enemies’?

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are their own ‘worst enemies’, royal expert Angela Levin has claimed.

The royal expert was commenting on the Daily Mail report that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex Archewell Foundation suffered £8.7m drop in donations.

Read More: Kate Middleton's plan to punish Meghan Markle, Prince Harry over 'Endgame' revealed

Harry and Meghan Markle’s charity received only £1.6 million from two wealthy donors last year.

The California-based royal couple released their charity's annual report and a glitzy promotional film showing their good works in 2023 on their website on Tuesday.

Sharing the report on her X, formerly Twitter handle, Angela tweeted “They (Meghan and Harry) are their own worst enemies. Too impatient, too spiteful and too .........?”

In the end of the report, the foundation says, they have journeyed through the core work of The Archewell Foundation in 2023.

They further said, “As we reflect on the stories shared within these pages, we find inspiration in the resilience of individuals and the power of community to heal, connect, and uplift.”

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our partners, advisors and the communities we serve who make this work possible by turning compassion into action, each and every day,” it further reads.

