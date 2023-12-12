 
menu
Tuesday, December 12, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Kate Middleton's plan to punish Meghan Markle, Prince Harry over 'Endgame' revealed

Kate Middleton is 'unintentionally' punishing Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in her own classy way

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Kate Middleton’s plan to punish Meghan Markle, Prince Harry over ‘Endgame’ revealed
Kate Middleton’s plan to punish Meghan Markle, Prince Harry over ‘Endgame’ revealed

Britain’s royal family has yet to publicly comment on race allegations made in Omid Scobie's new book, Endgame.

Kate Middleton and Prince William are also silent over the issue, however, there are claims the Prince of Wales is 'absolutely furious' over the royal race row, sparked by Scobie, the alleged friend of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Also Read: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry release new video

Now, a source has told the Sun, per Daily Express that Kate Middleton will not let Meghan and Harry off lightly.

The insider claims the future queen believes the allegations are "absurd" and she will "punish" the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "in her own classy way".

The Daily Express also quoted brand expert Denise Palmer-Davies telling Fabulous: "The accusations made in the book are utterly absurd, but they will still ultimately have hurt Kate.

Read More: Kate Middleton 'true to her word' amid royal race row

"She won’t let that show though - she is a strong, powerful woman and she will keep calm and carry on. Responding to the claims only gives them attention, so Kate is carrying on with her life as normal.”

The expert further said, "It’s like she is unintentionally punishing them in her own classy way."

Brad Pitt ‘formally apologized' to his kids over his 2016 plane fight with Angelina Jolie
Brad Pitt ‘formally apologized' to his kids over his 2016 plane fight with Angelina Jolie
Adam Lambert reacts to meeting Kate Middleton at carol service
Adam Lambert reacts to meeting Kate Middleton at carol service
Travis Kelce's birthday plans for Taylor Swift revealed
Travis Kelce's birthday plans for Taylor Swift revealed
Cardi B, Offset share 'confusing' marriage: Insider
Cardi B, Offset share 'confusing' marriage: Insider
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry release new video video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry release new video
'Saw' franchise announces release date of eleventh part
'Saw' franchise announces release date of eleventh part
Meghan Markle may discuss royal race row in her own memoir
Meghan Markle may discuss royal race row in her own memoir
Jacob Elordi recalls ditching Catholic school for acting
Jacob Elordi recalls ditching Catholic school for acting
Anne Hathaway breaks silence on Margot Robbie replacing her as Barbie
Anne Hathaway breaks silence on Margot Robbie replacing her as Barbie
Kate Middleton 'true to her word' amid royal race row
Kate Middleton 'true to her word' amid royal race row
King Charles, royal family warned as Prince Harry wants to return to UK video
King Charles, royal family warned as Prince Harry wants to return to UK
Google reveals Pakistan's Top 10 film, TV show searches in 2023
Google reveals Pakistan's Top 10 film, TV show searches in 2023