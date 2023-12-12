Kate Middleton is 'unintentionally' punishing Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in her own classy way

Kate Middleton’s plan to punish Meghan Markle, Prince Harry over ‘Endgame’ revealed

Britain’s royal family has yet to publicly comment on race allegations made in Omid Scobie's new book, Endgame.



Kate Middleton and Prince William are also silent over the issue, however, there are claims the Prince of Wales is 'absolutely furious' over the royal race row, sparked by Scobie, the alleged friend of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Also Read: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry release new video

Now, a source has told the Sun, per Daily Express that Kate Middleton will not let Meghan and Harry off lightly.

The insider claims the future queen believes the allegations are "absurd" and she will "punish" the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "in her own classy way".

The Daily Express also quoted brand expert Denise Palmer-Davies telling Fabulous: "The accusations made in the book are utterly absurd, but they will still ultimately have hurt Kate.

Read More: Kate Middleton 'true to her word' amid royal race row

"She won’t let that show though - she is a strong, powerful woman and she will keep calm and carry on. Responding to the claims only gives them attention, so Kate is carrying on with her life as normal.”

The expert further said, "It’s like she is unintentionally punishing them in her own classy way."