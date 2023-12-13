 
Wednesday, December 13, 2023
Kanye West's new album links to Nazism?

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign album is allegedly linked with Nazism

Alleged Nazism links to Kanye West re-appeared after some on the internet pointed out that the Chicago rapstar new album cover art was inspired by the toxic ideology.

The joint album Vultures' artwork is said to be derived from the 19th-century artist Caspar David Friedrich.

Notably, Adolf Hitler had a particular interest in the noted painter's work, and his work was also put up to serve the Nazi propaganda in the 1930s and '40s.

Similarly, the Norwegian black metal band Burzum allegedly inspired the album artwork, too.

Interestingly, the rock band was also reportedly linked to Nazism. For instance, Varg Nikernes, the band's founder, was a known neo-Nazi and convicted murderer, per HipHopDx.

The latest insight comes after Kanye's infamous history of having a spot for the Nazism ideology.

Last year, the Donda hitmaker stirred controversy when he said, "There's a lot of things that I love about Hitler — a lot of things."

He told host Alex Jones, "The Jewish media has made us feel like the Nazis and Hitler have never offered anything of value to the world."

