Thursday, December 14, 2023
Melanie Walker

Ben Affleck spills on Jennifer Lopez's fan encounters

Ben Affleck gushed over Jennifer Lopez while talking about Hollywood direction with Michael B. Jordan

Melanie Walker

Thursday, December 14, 2023

Ben Affleck recently talked about his wife Jennifer Lopez’s work and why it means so much to her fans.

The 51 year-old actor-turned-director mentioned the popstar while talking to Michael B. Jordan for Variety's 'Directors on Directors' series.

The pair talked about the importance of diversity and representation in Hollywood as the Creed director reflected on the responsibility that he bears.

"People aren't really approaching me like, 'Oh, you're famous.' It's like, 'Oh, this role meant something to me. This project meant something to me,'" Michael said.

He then added: "Once you know that that's a responsibility you have, you do approach your work with that extra added layer to it: 'All right, how can I help influence the next generation? How can I be an example for them?'”

Admitting that it’s an experience he has never personally experienced, Ben spoke of Jennifer’s work, who comes from a Puerto Rican background.

“I saw it with my wife. People see me, they go, 'I like that movie. You're an actor.' But when they approach her, it's like, 'You mean something. I haven't seen somebody like me, doing what you do,'" he said.

In the end, Ben concluded that he doesn't relate to it, but it's "beautiful" the way people like Michael and Jennifer approach their work. 

