Insider shares long-lasting marriage secret of Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey

Why was Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey's marriage so successful?

Robert Downey Jr and Susan Downey have been married for 18 years. The pair saw many highs and lows in almost two decades of union. Still, they always remained together because of one particular thing: respect.

Spilling the beans on their chemistry, an insider told Us Weekly the power couple is "as much in love today as they were in the days after they met," adding, "They're the envy of all their friends because they make it look so easy."

Describing Iron Man's better half as his "right-hand person," the tipster tattled, "She's so supportive of him," the insider referred to the Marvel star Oppenheimer role, which is stirring Oscar buzz. "He always blows her away with his talent."

Last August, the pair had a bash on their 18th wedding anniversary. The 58-year-old shared the snippets of the celebrations on his Instagram.

The Golden Globe winner captioned, "18 years, love still in bloom!!."

Earlier, the Sherlock Holmes star opened up about their relationship to Parade in 2020, "We just genuinely love hanging out," adding, regarding their children, he often "defers" to Susan.



Meanwhile, Robert and Susan exchanged vows in 2005. The duo has two kids.