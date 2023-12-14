George Clooney opens up about having and raising twins

George Clooney on twin kids: 'They have different personalities'

George Clooney has two twin daughters with Amal Clooney. But the megastar shared new things that had dawned upon him about parenting while raising twins.



Appearing on Good Morning America to promote his upcoming directed film The Boys in the Boat, the Oscar winner weighed in on "the most surprising" raising twins, to which the 62-year-old stated, "Well, twins tell you a lot."

He continued, "When you have twins, and you're raising [them] the same time, the same way, and they're completely different human beings, you realize how little say you have in who they are."

Explaining further, the Batman star said, "You try to give them some boundaries, and you try to give them things that you believe in, but they're just different [people.]"

Adding, "They come out with an opinion, and it's amazing to watch how different my kids' personalities are," noting, "They're raised by the same parents, you know."

George and Amal exchanged vows in 2014. Meanwhile, the pair had twins, Ella and Alexander, on June 6, 2017.