Meghan Markle given one condition to avoid getting 'kicked out of 'Royal Family

Friday, December 15, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, December 15, 2023

the insider told Life & Style: “Meghan and Harry have to agree not to speak ill of the royals again.

"That’s a must," they added. "It would be an utter embarrassment if they were to be kicked out of the family for a second time."

Speaking to New Magazine, Duncan Larcombe said: "I think the Sussexes are aware the Prince and Princess of Wales are still furious, and Kate's name coming out in that book will have reignited William's anger."

He went on to add: "There's always a way back. Look at Camilla - she was the most hated person in Britain and now she's the Queen. If that's possible, anything's possible. But as things stand at the moment, I'd say it's pretty unthinkable." 

