Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid reportedly sparked dating rumors in October

Bradley Cooper makes big move for Gigi Hadid

Bradley Cooper is going all out to spend more time with girlfriend Gigi Hadid.

According to Page Six, the 48-year-old actor recently bought a home in New Hope, Pennsylvania where the model’s mother Yolanda Hadid has a $4 million horse farm.

It’s the same area where RiverHouse, Odette’s hotel is also situated; the place where Bradley and Gigi enjoyed a romantic getaway last month.

According to sources quoted by the outlet, the couple enjoys close ties to the secluded area as the Maestro star went to high school there and Gigi has her own farm near New Hope which she bought with her ex Zayn Malik.

However, it's unclear if the mother of one still owns the place or not after her split from the One Direction alum.

Bradley’s big move comes after Yolanda encouraged Gigi to settle with him. According to Heat Magazine, she urged her daughter to put a ring on her new relationship.

“Yolanda is over the moon that Gigi and Bradley are dating. She’s convinced Gigi has a real shot of landing Bradley in the long-term, as long as she doesn’t ‘sc*** it up.’”