Prince William and Kate Middleton will make a noble King and Queen in future

Prince William dubbed ‘King of Hearts'

Prince William visited the Britannia Royal Naval College on behalf of King Charles, and wore his navy uniform for the first time since 2010.



During his visit, the Prince of Wales also congratulated to the remarkable Young Officers on their Passing Out Parade.

The Kensington Palace shared Prince William’s photos on Instagram with his sweet message.

The palace wrote on behalf of Prince William, “Congratulations to the remarkable Young Officers on your Passing Out Parade.

“Your dedication, discipline and hard work have brought you to this significant milestone as you embark on this incredible journey of duty and service around the world.”

Commenting on it, royal fans heaped praises on the future king.



One royal fan said, “He comes to the officers and gives them a smile and time. They quickly realize that William is actually a good friend to them and not the Prince of Wales. He has an aura that people love, that's William the king of hearts!!!!!”

“He and Catherine will make a noble King and Queen,” another fan commented.

The third said, “Love, respect and support to the future king.”