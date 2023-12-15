Kate Middleton’s brother shares ‘very exciting’ news

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton's brother James Middleton shared the ‘very exciting' news ahead of Christmas

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton’s brother James Middleton has launched a dog food brand in a high-end supermarket, he disclosed on social media.



Taking to Instagram, he shared a video and wrote “James & Ella is now in @waitrose.”

“I have some very exciting news to share! Now, not only can I pick up the essentials for Inigo at my local Waitrose… You can also pick up a bag of our brand new delicious KIBBLE + RAW dog food!”

James further said, “It’s been such an exciting journey, with baby Inigo arriving along the way. I’m pleased to report the food is fully approved by all my dogs, including Isla, who has been on a top-secret mission testing our new puppy option!”



“I believe the best thing you can do for your dog is to feed them the best possible diet… And now it’s even easier to give them a raw boost to their diet! Head to your nearest Waitrose and treat your dog to a RAW BOOST this Christmas.”