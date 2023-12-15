 
menu
Friday, December 15, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Kate Middleton's brother shares ‘very exciting' news

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton's brother James Middleton shared the ‘very exciting' news ahead of Christmas

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, December 15, 2023

Kate Middleton’s brother shares ‘very exciting’ news
Kate Middleton’s brother shares ‘very exciting’ news

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton’s brother James Middleton has launched a dog food brand in a high-end supermarket, he disclosed on social media.

Taking to Instagram, he shared a video and wrote “James & Ella is now in @waitrose.”

Also Read: Prince Harry told Meghan Markle not to 'pose in front of 'Taj Mahal': Here's Why

“I have some very exciting news to share! Now, not only can I pick up the essentials for Inigo at my local Waitrose… You can also pick up a bag of our brand new delicious KIBBLE + RAW dog food!”

James further said, “It’s been such an exciting journey, with baby Inigo arriving along the way. I’m pleased to report the food is fully approved by all my dogs, including Isla, who has been on a top-secret mission testing our new puppy option!”

Read More: Meghan Markle given one condition to avoid getting 'kicked out of 'Royal Family

“I believe the best thing you can do for your dog is to feed them the best possible diet… And now it’s even easier to give them a raw boost to their diet! Head to your nearest Waitrose and treat your dog to a RAW BOOST this Christmas.”

King Charles makes surprise visit to court ahead of ruling in Prince Harry's case
King Charles makes surprise visit to court ahead of ruling in Prince Harry's case
Prince Harry's ‘The Crown' counterpart talks explosively of ‘frigid weirdo' Prince William video
Prince Harry's ‘The Crown' counterpart talks explosively of ‘frigid weirdo' Prince William
Ariana Grande still paying ex manager Scooter Braun: Here's why
Ariana Grande still paying ex manager Scooter Braun: Here's why
Justin Timberlake gives disclaimer before Britney Spears' breakup song
Justin Timberlake gives disclaimer before Britney Spears' breakup song
Bradley Cooper makes big move for Gigi Hadid
Bradley Cooper makes big move for Gigi Hadid
'Goofball' Prince Harry feels like 'overcast' as 'The Crown' focuses on William
'Goofball' Prince Harry feels like 'overcast' as 'The Crown' focuses on William
Prince Harry told Meghan Markle not to 'pose in front of 'Taj Mahal': Here's Why
Prince Harry told Meghan Markle not to 'pose in front of 'Taj Mahal': Here's Why
Meghan Markle given one condition to avoid getting 'kicked out of 'Royal Family
Meghan Markle given one condition to avoid getting 'kicked out of 'Royal Family
Doja Cat claims she never said that she hate her fans
Doja Cat claims she never said that she hate her fans
Tom Brady's ex Tara Reid talks past romance 'It wasn't serious but it was fun'
Tom Brady's ex Tara Reid talks past romance 'It wasn't serious but it was fun'
'Brooklyn 99' star Andre Braugher's cause of death revealed
'Brooklyn 99' star Andre Braugher's cause of death revealed
Twilight's Taylor Lautner recalls 2009 breakup with Taylor Swift
Twilight's Taylor Lautner recalls 2009 breakup with Taylor Swift