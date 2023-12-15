King Charles' son Prince Harry became the first senior British royal for 130 years to appear as a witness in court at the trial in June

King Charles makes surprise visit to court ahead of ruling in Prince Harry's case

Britain’s King Charles on Thursday made a surprise visit to High Court in London ahead of the ruling in his younger son Prince Harry's hacking case against a tabloid newspaper publisher.



The royal family shared the monarch’s photos from the court and wrote “The King has visited the Royal Courts of Justice to celebrate the work of the judiciary and its commitment to the rule of law.

Also Read: Kate Middleton's brother shares ‘very exciting' news

“Hosted by the Lady Chief Justice Baroness Carr, the first woman to hold the role of Head of the Judiciary of England and Wales, His Majesty viewed an exhibition on Pioneering Women Judges which focused on trailblazers whose legal careers have helped women progress in the judiciary.”

The palace further said, “The King also surprised students taking part in a mock trial and met voluntary magistrates who give up their own time to support the justice system.”



Speaking during his visit, King Charles said, “Maybe I'd be permitted just to thank you all enormously for the amount of effort you put into maintaining the system of justice in this country, which so many others seem to be envious of I discover when going around the world. I cannot thank you enough."

Read More: King Charles 'trust' on Prince Harry 'very little' for Christmas invite

It is to be mentioned here that ruling on Prince Harry's phone-hacking lawsuit to be given on Friday, today December 15.

Harry – who became the first senior British royal for 130 years to appear as a witness in court at the trial in June – is suing MGN publisher.