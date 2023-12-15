 
Friday, December 15, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

David Beckham was unhappy about THIS detail in Netflix's 'Beckham'

Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, December 15, 2023

David Beckham showed off a fuller head of hair in Mumbai, amid rumors of unhappiness with his appearance in a Netflix documentary Beckham.

Sources said Beckham was slightly dissatisfied with his hair and face in the Netflix documentary Beckham, per the Daily Mail.

Viewers commented on social media that Beckham appeared to have work done around his eyes. They also said his hair, beard and eyebrows looked artificially darkened in Beckham.

One viewer Tweeted: “My takeaway from watching...is that David Beckham's Botox game is in the premier league. And his hair and beard colorist deserves a medal.”

Another wrote: “He's had work done, I suspect. Especially around his eyes. And his hair, beard and eyebrows have all been dyed too dark. He's naturally fair and should have gone lighter, not darker.”

Beckham fueled hairline speculation by posting photos with a thinner look recently. But in India promoting UNICEF, the 48-year-old sported a darker, more voluminous style. The new look in Mumbai seemed intended to dispel criticism after his thinning patches were noticed online.

Clearly pleased with his new barnet, Beckham beamed while walking the pitch at a cricket match. He took selfies with fans and sat with actress Kiara Advani.

Beckham is known for regularly changing his hairstyles over three decades in the spotlight. His documentary features many iconic styles, from cornrows to bleached tips. 

