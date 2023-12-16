 
Saturday, December 16, 2023
Nicki Minaj shuts down Kanye West's bid to use 'New Body' verse in new album

'New Body' was a collaboration between the female singer and Ty Dolla, but it never came out

In a major setback for controversial rapper Kanye West, singer Nicki Minaj has denied his request to use a verse from her 2018 track New Body in his new album. 

Earlier, the Chicago rapper, known for his controversial statements regarding Jews and Nazi leader Hitler, made a public request to the songstress but it appears that Nicki is in no mood of granting permission.

According to Daily Mail, the 41-year-songstress talked the Kanye's request during an Instagram Live session and stated, "Now, regarding Kanye, that train has left the station, okay? No disrespect in any way." 

She added, "I just put out a brand-new album. Why would I put out a song that's been out for three years? Come on, guys."

She pointed out that she did not want to redirect any momentum from her record, Pink Friday 2, to the rapper's album, Vulture, a collaboration with Ty Dolla Sign.

New Body was a collaboration between the female singer and Ty Dolla, but it never came out, and only its verses were leaked on TikTok in 2020.

Talking about her unreleased song, Nicki said, "The public adored New Body. It is the biggest hit record that never came out. Everybody knows that's the hit that got away." 

