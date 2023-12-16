Kanye West breaks silence over Nicki Minaj's refusal for 'New Body' verse - watch

Kanye West and album with Ty Dolla $ign's album Vultures has hit a snag due to Nicki Minaj's refusal to clear New Body

Kanye West and album with Ty Dolla $ign's album Vultures has hit a snag due to Nicki Minaj's refusal to clear New Body

Kanye West's long-awaited collaborative album with Ty Dolla $ign called Vultures has hit a roadblock related to Nicki Minaj. Minaj is withholding approval to include her verse on the song New Body, causing West visible frustration.

In a leaked video, West vents about supporting Minaj's career in the past, asking "what it is" now preventing her approval.



"I made that girl rewrite her verse three times for Monster. I supported her career. So I don’t know what it is. But we going to get this or we just ain’t going to push it," he said.

Originally meant for West's scrapped 2019 album Yandhi, the New Body leak gained popularity.

Back in 2022, Minaj said the years-old song was supposed to blend with West's art. "'New Body' is the biggest hit record that never came out. Kanye asked me to write my ‘New Body’ verse four times over, so he could blend into any artistic and spiritual situation in his life. Then I turn on the internet a few months later and see him on Drink Champs."

West had texted Minaj, asking to clear the verse, writing: “Hi it’s ye, May I Call you about clearing new body on the album.".

Minaj declined his request in a live Instagram interaction with her fans, noting that she has recently put out a new album and doesn’t want to release a song that has been on the internet for years.

Vultures features other stars like Freddie Gibbs, Playboi Carti and Future.