Nicki Minaj opens purse for children amid fifth album release

Nicki Minaj turns to charity as she doles out toys to American children as her latest album released

As Pink Friday 2 was released, Nicki Minaj gave children a special gift for Christmas. She donated large chunks of toys and $55,000 to the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program.



Appearing on Watch What Happens Live, the Anaconda hitmaker handed the check to the foundation, saying, "Thanks to you guys for allowing me to do this on your show. It was something that meant a lot to me."

She continued, "I would like to donate $50,000 to Toys for Tots because I love this organization. I love what it stands for. It means the world to me, and God bless all the children in the world."

Moreover, some Toys for Tots program representatives were present on the show and praised the BET award winner for her incredible donation.



"I am incredibly speechless, especially for a program like this with Toys for Tots. It means the absolute world to be able to give back to the New York City community and just for the children across the nation," one of the program's rep said. "So, with somebody with such a superstar status like you, it means the absolute world."



Meanwhile, Nicki has announced a global tour next year as she rolls out her fifth album, Pink Friday 2.