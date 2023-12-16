Travis Kelce asks Taylor Swift's dad for permission to propose

Travis Kelce has reportedly asked for Taylor Swifts' dad's blessing as he plans to pop the question

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce appear to be getting more serious in their relationship.

The pair, who began dating in September, have been nearly inseparable, with Swift attending several of Kelce's games for the Kansas City Chiefs. Now, sources tell Page Six that wedding bells could soon be ringing for the high-profile couple.

According to an insider close to Kelce, the tight end has asked for Swift's father's blessing to propose marriage.

“Scott has been asked for his blessing and has wholeheartedly given it, and Travis has been talking to friends about a ring,” said the source.

While not confirmed, the rumors seem plausible as Swift and her father Scott have bonded with Kelce when meeting several months ago in Argentina during her Eras tour. Videos showed an immediate rapport between the three as Swift referenced Kelce in her lyrics.

Since that tour stop, Swift and Kelce have supported each other across both of their schedules. Last weekend, Swift yet again made the trip to Kansas City to cheer on her boyfriend against the Bills.

With both stars at the height of their careers professionally, their relationship has flourished personally as well. If the engagement report proves true, it would mark an exciting new chapter for the loved-up pair.

After a milestone year that saw Swift named TIME's Person of the Year, a marriage to her football hero boyfriend would cap off 2023 in fairytale fashion and set the stage for an even brighter 2024.