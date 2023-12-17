 
Sunday, December 17, 2023
Nicki Minaj offers rare update into delayed documentary

Nicki Minaj gives fans a bit of hope in her update for her delayed documentary

Sunday, December 17, 2023

Singer-songwriter Nicki Minaj finally offers fans a long-awaited update for her delayed documentary.

The rapper weighed in on everything during one of her most recent episodes of Watch What Happens Live, with Andy Cohen.

In the middle of that conversation, she got honest about her delayed documentary which was initially announced back in 2020.

“The documentary is absolutely still coming,” the rapper began by saying.

“I’ll of course add some new stuff going on in it to reflect the aftermath of Pink Friday 2 and stuff like that, but it’s done.”

The singer promised things would be ‘worth the wait'. Because she’ll be “sharing stuff that probably nobody would expect [her] to share in the documentary.”

“It’s going to be a great experience for my fans,” she also chimed in to say.

But in regards to what the reason for the delay was, she explained, “What happened was — because my album was not done when I was going to originally put it out, I didn’t want the documentary to come out without the music. That would’ve made no sense to people.”

“Because of that, that network, they had to go with something else and I couldn't force a documentary out either.”

But at the moment Minaj is working with “two people that are interested” and thinks “it’s going to be a nicer or easier experience to bridge the documentary now with the music,” she also added before concluding. 

