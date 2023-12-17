 
Matthew Perry was a 'liar and manipulative' person

Matthew Perry's autopsy report raised eyebrows about his addiction-free lifestyle

A few years ago, Matthew Perry proudly proclaimed himself free of addiction. But, his autopsy report painted a different picture.

A close friend of the Friends star told the Daily Mail he was never clean."He lied to everyone about being clean. He never was. It is very sad. You know, the biggest lie he told was probably to himself."

The insider continued, "He could be quite a manipulative person when it came to his struggles with using, but it was such a struggle, such a battle, and he battled every day to the end."

In his 2022 memoir, the late actor shared he had fought off his addictions. His autopsy, however, pointed to his cause of death as an overdose of ketamine.

"The County of Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner determined the cause of death for 54-year-old actor Matthew Langford Perry as the acute effects of ketamine," said the LA coroner's office

The official added, "Contributing factors in Mr Perry's death include drowning, coronary artery disease, and the effects of buprenorphine (used to treat opioid use disorder). The manner of death is an accident."

On Oct 28, Matthew was found in an unresponsive state in his bath. He was 54.

