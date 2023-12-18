 
menu
Monday, December 18, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry calling Camilla ‘wicked stepmother' blew King Charles mind

King Charles was shocked after Prince Harry called Camilla ‘wicked stepmother’ in Spare

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, December 18, 2023

Prince Harry calling Camilla ‘wicked stepmother’ blew King Charles mind
Prince Harry calling Camilla ‘wicked stepmother’ blew King Charles mind  

King Charles never expected Prince Harry would blatantly call his wife, now-Queen Consort Camilla, his “wicked stepmother” in his bombshell memoir Spare.

The monarch received the shock of his life when he got to know the list of words that Harry, the Duke of Sussex, used to describe Camilla in his autobiography.

In his book, Harry remembered wondering if Camilla would be cruel to him “like all the wicked stepmothers in storybooks,” noting that William “long harbored suspicions about the Other Woman.”

ALSO READ: King Charles breaks silence amid reports of olive branch to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Writing for news.com.au, The Telegraph’s Camilla Tominey penned, “While one former aide makes the point that ‘like any father, he loves his son very much’, it is no secret that, behind palace gates, the King was ‘devastated’ by Harry describing [Queen Camilla as] his ‘wicked stepmother’ [and] as ‘dangerous’ and a ‘villain’ who left ‘bodies in the street’.”

Daniela Elser commented on the matter, “And here’s where you have to keep one very important thing in mind about the King.”

She added, “He might be one of modern history’s most famous cheaters, but he only ever, ever strayed with one woman; a woman he has spent decades moving heaven and earth for such that she can assume her place by his side.”

Amanda Bynes shuts podcast after one episode?
Amanda Bynes shuts podcast after one episode?
Meghan Markle tells Prince Archie 'you're not getting it' over Christmas request
Meghan Markle tells Prince Archie 'you're not getting it' over Christmas request
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'shattered under feet' due to 'dignity' misjudgment
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'shattered under feet' due to 'dignity' misjudgment
Brad Pitt in 'no hurry' to marry girlfriend Ines de Ramon
Brad Pitt in 'no hurry' to marry girlfriend Ines de Ramon
Netflix welcomes ‘Warrior' after facing axe at Max
Netflix welcomes ‘Warrior' after facing axe at Max
Queen Camilla physically not fit to carry out Royal duties?
Queen Camilla physically not fit to carry out Royal duties?
Prince Harry Christmas phone call for King Charles 'orchestrated' for drama
Prince Harry Christmas phone call for King Charles 'orchestrated' for drama
Kate Middleton refuses to apologise Meghan Markle despite William's pleas
Kate Middleton refuses to apologise Meghan Markle despite William's pleas
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle failed to understand Royal Family ‘fundamentals'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle failed to understand Royal Family ‘fundamentals'
Prince Harry will be left ‘all alone' after Buckingham Palace looses monarch video
Prince Harry will be left ‘all alone' after Buckingham Palace looses monarch
Princess Kate's uncle Gary changes memoir focus after royal request
Princess Kate's uncle Gary changes memoir focus after royal request
Meghan Markle's relationship with Royal family is ‘beyond repair'
Meghan Markle's relationship with Royal family is ‘beyond repair'