Prince Harry calling Camilla ‘wicked stepmother’ blew King Charles mind

King Charles never expected Prince Harry would blatantly call his wife, now-Queen Consort Camilla, his “wicked stepmother” in his bombshell memoir Spare.

The monarch received the shock of his life when he got to know the list of words that Harry, the Duke of Sussex, used to describe Camilla in his autobiography.

In his book, Harry remembered wondering if Camilla would be cruel to him “like all the wicked stepmothers in storybooks,” noting that William “long harbored suspicions about the Other Woman.”

Writing for news.com.au, The Telegraph’s Camilla Tominey penned, “While one former aide makes the point that ‘like any father, he loves his son very much’, it is no secret that, behind palace gates, the King was ‘devastated’ by Harry describing [Queen Camilla as] his ‘wicked stepmother’ [and] as ‘dangerous’ and a ‘villain’ who left ‘bodies in the street’.”

Daniela Elser commented on the matter, “And here’s where you have to keep one very important thing in mind about the King.”

She added, “He might be one of modern history’s most famous cheaters, but he only ever, ever strayed with one woman; a woman he has spent decades moving heaven and earth for such that she can assume her place by his side.”