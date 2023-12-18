Kate Middleton extended olive branch to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on the request of King Charles

King Charles breaks silence amid reports of olive branch to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Britain’s King Charles has shared his first public comments related to the royal family amid reports of an olive branch to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.



According to a report by Hello Magazine, the monarch made heartfelt family comment during 'overwhelmingly emotional' MBE ceremony recently.

King Charles remarks have been disclosed by Lake District charity fundraiser Steve Watts while speaking to The Mail on Sunday.

King Charles and Steve also enjoyed a joke during their exchange.



Steve said, "We were able to have a laugh and he was asking me about my time as a guard, protecting his 'Mama' as he calls her."

Steve Watts also shared the photos with the monarch on Instagram, saying, “King Charles greeted me with and so Steven you served in the Grenadier Guards. Yes sir I used to present arms to your late ma ma as she came into Buckingham Palace on many occasion.

“How wonderful - I believe you do a lot of running - yes sir - through your running Inspired events you have achieved so much Congratulations on this award - a few more pleasantries about family was then followed.

“By a hand shake with the king asking me if I was running back to the Lakes my reply was Sir I don’t think so it’s taken me Seventy Years just to get here.”

These are King Charles first public remarks after the insider told In Touch Weekly, that the monarch requested his ‘beloved daughter-in-law’ Kate Middleton to contact Meghan and Harry and ‘clear the air.'