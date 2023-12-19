Celine Dion was diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome in November 2022

Celine Dion's sister shares heartbreaking update on her health

Celine Dion's sister recently shared upsetting details about the singer battling stiff-person syndrome.

Claudette opened up that the My Heart Will Go On hitmaker can no longer control her muscles as she continues to suffer from the rare autoimmune disorder.

She told OK! magazine that it breaks her heart to see her sister struggling because she has "always worked hard."

"Our mother always told her, 'You're going to do it well, you're going to do it properly. It's true that in both our dreams and hers, the goal is to return to the stage. In what capacity? I don't know,” Claudette said.

In 2022, Celine took to her Instagram account and made the heartbreaking announcement after the diagnosis that made her cancel the Europe tour shows.

“While we’re still learning about this rare condition, we now know this is what’s been causing all of the spasms that I’ve been having," the 55 year-old singer said.

Celine added: "Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I’m used to."