 
menu
Tuesday, December 19, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Celine Dion's sister shares heartbreaking update on her health

Celine Dion was diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome in November 2022

By
Melanie Walker

Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Celine Dions sister shares heartbreaking update on her health
Celine Dion's sister shares heartbreaking update on her health

Celine Dion's sister recently shared upsetting details about the singer battling stiff-person syndrome.

Claudette opened up that the My Heart Will Go On hitmaker can no longer control her muscles as she continues to suffer from the rare autoimmune disorder.

She told OK! magazine that it breaks her heart to see her sister struggling because she has "always worked hard."

"Our mother always told her, 'You're going to do it well, you're going to do it properly. It's true that in both our dreams and hers, the goal is to return to the stage. In what capacity? I don't know,” Claudette said.

In 2022, Celine took to her Instagram account and made the heartbreaking announcement after the diagnosis that made her cancel the Europe tour shows.

“While we’re still learning about this rare condition, we now know this is what’s been causing all of the spasms that I’ve been having," the 55 year-old singer said.

Celine added: "Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I’m used to."

Kate Middleton, Prince William's popularity increases amid royal race row video
Kate Middleton, Prince William's popularity increases amid royal race row
Kendall Jenner's friends spill the beans on Bad Bunny Split
Kendall Jenner's friends spill the beans on Bad Bunny Split
Kendall Jenner breaks cover after Bad Bunny split
Kendall Jenner breaks cover after Bad Bunny split
Timothee Chalamet celebrates 'Wonka' success with unusual outing video
Timothee Chalamet celebrates 'Wonka' success with unusual outing
Madonna gives special shoutout while detailing health scare
Madonna gives special shoutout while detailing health scare
Meghan Markle can set her career on fire with walking incendiary machine video
Meghan Markle can set her career on fire with walking incendiary machine
4th baby?: Kate Middleton receives exciting news
4th baby?: Kate Middleton receives exciting news
Kate Middleton sparks new debate with sweet childhood photo
Kate Middleton sparks new debate with sweet childhood photo
Marvel decides Jonathan Majors' fate in cinematic universe video
Marvel decides Jonathan Majors' fate in cinematic universe
King Charles finally agrees to meet Prince Harry under one condition after olive branch video
King Charles finally agrees to meet Prince Harry under one condition after olive branch
Netflix 'Wednesday' plans spin-off based on beloved character video
Netflix 'Wednesday' plans spin-off based on beloved character
Prince Harry's plans for New Year related to King Charles, royal family disclosed
Prince Harry's plans for New Year related to King Charles, royal family disclosed