Tuesday, December 19, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Patrick Dempsey talks 'Grey's Anatomy' and Dempsey Center for cancer care

Patrick Dempsey opens up on the gift of Grey's Anatomy and his own cancer center, Dempsey Center in Maine

Eloise Wells Morin

Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Patrick Dempsey opens up on the gift of Greys Anatomy and his own cancer center, Dempsey Center in Maine
Patrick Dempsey opens up on the gift of Grey's Anatomy and his own cancer center, Dempsey Center in Maine

Patrick Dempsey has expressed gratitude for the positive influence of Grey's Anatomy. In a recent interview while promoting his new film Ferrari, the 57-year-old actor reflected on the ABC medical drama's 11-season legacy.

Dempsey, who portrayed Dr. Derek Shepherd from 2005 to 2015, stated that inspiring so many people to enter the medical field has been the biggest gift from the show.

"(Grey's) has really inspired so many people to go into the medical profession. I think that's been the biggest gift coming out of that show, is to be able to do something positive and give back."

The recently-crowned "Sexiest Man Alive" by People magazine also discussed his own nonprofit, the Dempsey Center in Maine. 

Founded in 2008 after his mother's ovarian cancer battle, the Center aims to provide comprehensive and personalized cancer care without cost. Dempsey explained their holistic approach treats the whole person with support services.

"We don't treat the disease, we treat the person holistically with wrap-around care," Dempsey explained on GMA. "Our goal is to reach everybody who has been impacted in the state of Maine and also then to spread the word of this is what you need to do to complement the traditional approaches of fighting cancer, and it should be standardized care."

"We do spend so much time and energy on research and developing the drugs that are important, but we forget about healing the human being," he added. "Not only the patient but the family and everyone around them that's been impacted."

In his new film Ferrari, Dempsey stars alongside Adam Driver and Penelope Cruz as race car driver Piero Taruffi. The biopic focuses on Enzo and Laura Ferrari working to save their business following their son Dino's death from Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Directed by Michael Mann, Ferrari premieres Christmas Day in theaters. 

