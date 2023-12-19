Kate Middleton and Prince William eased each other's nerves at new event

Kate Middleton helped Prince William 'fully let go' at Royal Variety Performance

Kate Middleton helped Prince William during a new Royal event to ease his tension.

The Prince and Princess of Wales attended Royal Variety Performance, where the wife helped the future King 'fully let go.'

During the event, a member of the press asked William: "Your royal highness, have you got a comment about Omid Scobie's book?”



While the couple was spotted gigling later in the show, body language expert Darren Stanton said: "Kate and William's laughter is completely genuine. William touched his tie briefly, and while this can be a gesture of reassurance, William may have done this as he was feeling nervous with the attention being on him.

"But Kate's presence by his side put him at ease, as the nerves didn’t take over. Apart from that, they both really enjoyed themselves. There were no signs of them faking any of their emotions. They wanted to be there and they could fully let go. It was a very natural appearance from the both of them."

The couple then said how "down to earth they are as a couple when they're together".



Speaking to Betfair Casino, he added: "They're always up for having a laugh when they're in each other's company. They have followed in the footsteps of the late Queen as we saw them laughing together at the Royal Variety. The Queen never failed to show she was enjoying herself and Kate and William's appearance reminds me of this."

