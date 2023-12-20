Jackson alleges that whenever he tried to de-escalate the situation, his ex became more enraged

Darius Jackson accuses Keke Palmer of abuse in new court filing

Kele Palmer's ex, Darius Jackson, who was recently been accused of domestic assault by the actress has hit back at his ex-girlfriend with new court docs alleging that Keke was verbally and physically abusive toward him.

According to Daily Mail, Jackson has filed new court docs to Los Angeles County Superior Court on Friday.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the new docs came at a time when the actress was given a restraining order against Jackson, who is now claiming that, "Keke repeatedly engaged in abusive conduct and acted as the primary aggressor toward him during their two years together.

Jackson has further alleged that the actress often became agitated and aggressive after consuming alcohol.

Jackson told the court that on August 20, 2021, Palmer had punched him in the face at a birthday party they'd attended.

He enlisted several other incidents, including the one in January 2022, when Palmer punched the windshield of his car while he was driving.

In a separate incident on February 28, 2023, Jackson alleges that Palmer physically attacked him by choking and hitting him in an incident at her Los Angeles house.

Jackson further alleged that whenever he tried to de-escalate the situation, his ex became more enraged.