Wednesday, December 20, 2023
'Barbie' creator Greta Gerwig announces marriage

Greta Gerwig has been dating Oscar-nominated director Noah Baumbach since 2011

Wednesday, December 20, 2023

It has been a great year for the Barbie director Greta Gerwig professionally and personally both.

On Tuesday, the 40 year-old filmmaker made a happy announcement at the backstage of Billy Joel’s Madison Square Garden concert that she recently got married to Noah Baumbach at City Hall.

A source revealed: “They were both glowing and celebrating. They are so happy”

Moreover, they added that Greta looked “gorgeous” in a stunning white suit skit and jacked, “She looked like a bride. He looked handsome in his suit.”

The Lady Bird creator started dating the Oscar-nominated screenwriter in 2011 and got engaged in 2020.

Previously, Greta told James Corden that she doesn’t prefer the term fiancé for Noah, “It makes it sound like there’s an imminent wedding.”

The couple welcomed their first son named Harold and four years later they gave birth to another baby boy.

Noah met his first wife Jennifer Jason Leigh in 2001 and married her in 2005. However, they filed for divorce in 2010 and finalized the proceedings in 2013. The couple also shares a son named Rohmer.

On the other hand, it’s Greta’s first marriage.

