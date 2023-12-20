 
Wednesday, December 20, 2023
William Blythe Haynes

How Prince Harry's memoir influenced Netflix's The Crown

Insights into how Prince Harry’s memoir Netflix influenced the creation of ‘The Crown’

William Blythe Haynes

File Footage

The actor playing Prince Harry in The Crown has just shed some light into everything he likes about the Duke’s memoir, as well as the inspiration it sparked, when starting the series.

All of this has been shared during The Crown actor’s interview with Variety.

In it, West called the memoir a “total gift” and admitted that it really influenced his acting.

“I bought it immediately, and I think it did slightly affect the way we played that key scene where he wakes Harry up,” West explained.

“Pa didn't hug me. He wasn't great at showing emotions under normal circumstances. But his hand did fall once more on my knee and he said, 'It's going to be okay'.”

This is not the first time West spoke out about his inspiration behind Prince Harry’s character.

Previously, while speaking to EW, the actor said, “I took advantage of the huge research department of The Crown.”

“They sent me lots of videos, lots of interviews. I mean, it's the thing about him: There's so much on him, and every single moment of his life has been scrutinized and recorded, so there's a lot to go on.”

