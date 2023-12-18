Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have faced popularity drop due to 'Endgame'

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry urged to leave Royals alone '100 per cent'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry silence in ‘Endgame,’ comes with another popularity drop.

The Duke and Dicbess if Sussex have been humiliated by their own silence.

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield said: "I'd say that they had plenty of time to end the drama surrounding Endgame.

She told GB News: "The ultimate results were a major fail here in the States. I do think that they're being humbled right now.

"I do think that they're being humbled right now. There's no way that they're looking around thinking that things are going in the right direction, or that things are going their way."

She added: "When people leave me comments saying stop being mean, my first reaction is yes, I agree.

"I wish Harry and Meghan would leave the Royal Family alone 100 percent.

"They would blossom in their brand if they would be more positive and count their blessings instead of worrying about the lip gloss that Kate reluctantly did actually share with Meghan one time,”noted the expert.