 
menu
Monday, December 18, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry urged to leave Royals alone '100 per cent'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have faced popularity drop due to 'Endgame'

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, December 18, 2023

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry urged to leave Royals alone 100 per cent
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry urged to leave Royals alone '100 per cent'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry silence in ‘Endgame,’ comes with another popularity drop.

The Duke and Dicbess if Sussex have been humiliated by their own silence.

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield said: "I'd say that they had plenty of time to end the drama surrounding Endgame.

She told GB News: "The ultimate results were a major fail here in the States. I do think that they're being humbled right now.

"I do think that they're being humbled right now. There's no way that they're looking around thinking that things are going in the right direction, or that things are going their way."

She added: "When people leave me comments saying stop being mean, my first reaction is yes, I agree.

"I wish Harry and Meghan would leave the Royal Family alone 100 percent.

"They would blossom in their brand if they would be more positive and count their blessings instead of worrying about the lip gloss that Kate reluctantly did actually share with Meghan one time,”noted the expert.

Queen Camilla was 'devil incarnate' in eyes of Britons: 'Homewrecker'
Queen Camilla was 'devil incarnate' in eyes of Britons: 'Homewrecker'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'lived professionally worst year' of lives
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'lived professionally worst year' of lives
Colin Jost roasts wife Scarlett Johansson movies
Colin Jost roasts wife Scarlett Johansson movies
'Suits' star in disbelief over skyrocket viewership
'Suits' star in disbelief over skyrocket viewership
Here's why Rebecca Ferguson loves Tom Cruise
Here's why Rebecca Ferguson loves Tom Cruise
Kim Zolciak breaks silence on husband Kroy Biermann's cheating allegations video
Kim Zolciak breaks silence on husband Kroy Biermann's cheating allegations
Princess Diana, Kate Middleton on-screen meeting in 'The Crown' is 'all drama'
Princess Diana, Kate Middleton on-screen meeting in 'The Crown' is 'all drama'
Arnold Schwarzenegger plays Santa, hands gifts to underprivileged kids
Arnold Schwarzenegger plays Santa, hands gifts to underprivileged kids
Kanye West's mental state in question over 'sock shoes' sale
Kanye West's mental state in question over 'sock shoes' sale
Travis Scott's addresses concert postponement in cryptic Instagram post
Travis Scott's addresses concert postponement in cryptic Instagram post
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have 'big time money stashed away' in Archewell Foundation
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have 'big time money stashed away' in Archewell Foundation
Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes exes 'become' lovers after mutual pain
Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes exes 'become' lovers after mutual pain