Sydney Sweeney embraces herself: ‘Flaunt what you got’

Wednesday, December 20, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Sydney Sweeney revealed she was objectified for her body in the school. The bullying prompted her to go for surgery. However, the actress revealed her mom talked her out of it.

During an interview with Glamour UK, the Euphoria star shared, “Flaunt what you got. Own it. Love them. When I was in high school, I used to feel uncomfortable about how big my breasts were, and I used to say that when I turned 18, I was going to get a ** job to make them smaller.”

She continued, “And my mom told me, ‘Don’t do it. You’ll regret it in college.’ And I’m so glad I didn’t. I like them.”

Sydney expressed her comfort in her skin, saying, “They’re my best friends. Everybody’s body is beautiful. When you are confident and you’re happy within is when it really shows to other people.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Sydney opened up about her feelings after she appeared in a Rolling Stones track.

“I’m in a Rolling Stones video. How cool and iconic is that? I felt so good. All the moves, everything I was doing was all freestyle," the 26-year-old added.

She noted, “I mean, who else gets to roll around on the top of a convertible driving down Sunset Boulevard with police escorts? It’s the cool things in this career that I had no idea I’d get to do.”

