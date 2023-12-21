 
Thursday, December 21, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Kanye West's Malibu home loses value after attempts to turn it into bomb shelter

Kanye West's Malibu mansion has lost value after rapper stripped it of windows and critical systems to turn into a bunker

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, December 21, 2023

Kanye Wests Malibu mansion has lost value after rapper stripped it of windows and critical systems to turn into a bunker
Kanye West's Malibu mansion has lost value after rapper stripped it of windows and critical systems to turn into a bunker 

Kanye West is selling his Malibu beach home at a $4 million loss after controversial renovations.

The rapper purchased the property for $57 million in 2021 but is now listing it for $53 million through Jason Oppenheim of The Oppenheim Group.

Designed by famed architect Tadao Ando, the minimalist concrete home features 4,000 square feet of interior space plus 1,500 square feet outdoors.

However, West had the ceiling-to-floor windows removed and stripped interiors down to structural concrete.

Oppenheim acknowledged the condition reflects West's vision but presents a "rare opportunity" for the right buyer to restore it according to their tastes.

With unobstructed ocean views and location on prized Malibu Road, Oppenheim remained optimistic about strong interest.

Similar to West's former home with ex Kim Kardashian, the austere aesthetic utilizes natural light and open floorplans.

However, a former project manager sued West, claiming unsafe demands to fortify it as a bunker and remove critical systems.

Tony Saxon alleged West wanted to hide from the government and Kardashians, living without windows, power, or plumbing—even desiring an outdoor shower and hole for waste disposal. Saxon said he refused to comply and was fired.

"[Kanye] wanted to have a bomb shelter/bunk in the basement to hide from 'Clintons & Kardashians' all while living on a public beach. I mean the man wanted a shower outside, no plumbing, pooping into a hole in the floor.”

