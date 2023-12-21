 
Thursday, December 21, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry's 2017 hint at Meghan Markle's troubles with Royal Family

Prince Harry hinted at the issues his then fiancé Meghan Markle had adjusting with the Royal Family

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, December 21, 2023

Prince Harry hinted at the issues his then fiancé Meghan Markle had adjusting with the Royal Family
Prince Harry hinted at the issues his then fiancé Meghan Markle had adjusting with the Royal Family

Prince Harry reflected on Meghan Markle's first Christmas with the royal family in 2017, admitting the Firm can be "complex." 

While calling her time at Sandringham "fantastic," he recognized she had to adjust to unfamiliar traditions.

Harry told the Today Show in 2017 that the family loved having Meghan. "We had great fun staying with my brother and sister-in-law and running round with the kids. Christmas was fantastic."

"I think we've got one of the biggest families that I know of, and every family is complex as well. No look, she's done an absolutely amazing job. She's getting in there and it’s the family I suppose that she's never had."

In their Netflix docuseries, Meghan described sitting next to Prince Philip for dinner but their conversation didn't go as planned since she was on his "bad ear." Harry later revealed this detail, to which Meghan responded lightheartedly.

The duchess fondly recalled calling her mom after the festivities. "I said 'Oh my gosh it’s amazing,'" Meghan shared. "It's just like a big family like I always wanted. And there was just this constant movement and energy and fun."

