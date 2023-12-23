 
menu
Saturday, December 23, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Brazilian fans fail to pass Beyoncé's challenge: Watch

Beyoncé tried to create a mute challenge with Brazilian fans but couldn't succeed

By
Mason Hughes

Saturday, December 23, 2023

Brazilian fans fail to pass Beyoncés challenge: Watch
Brazilian fans fail to pass Beyoncé's challenge: Watch

After visiting Brazil over a decade later, Beyhives was too excited to listen to Beyoncé when she tried to do the mute challenge -- several times.

It came after the global pop icon's Renaissance film was screened in a South American country on Dec 21.

In a fan-captured footage, the Single Ladies crooner was seen in the full-silver outfit at a special event of her movie's premiere in Salvador city.

"Look around, everybody on mute," the 42-year-old tried it twice with no avail -- leaving her with a broad smile.

Addressing the frenzied crowd, the Grammy said, "Brazil, I love you so much," she said to the screaming crowd. "I came because I love you so much…. It was very important to be here, right here."

"I was not able to come for the Renaissance Tour, but I'm so happy to give y'all the Renaissance film," she told the fans. "You are the Renaissance."

Britney Spears extends olive branch to sister Jamie Lynn for reconciliation video
Britney Spears extends olive branch to sister Jamie Lynn for reconciliation
Minnie Driver pays touching tribute to Matthew Perry: 'He was a light'
Minnie Driver pays touching tribute to Matthew Perry: 'He was a light'
Ariana Grande's unique Christmas decor pays tribute to beau Ethan Slater
Ariana Grande's unique Christmas decor pays tribute to beau Ethan Slater
Diddy Returns to Instagram to wish daughters', mother 'happy birthday'
Diddy Returns to Instagram to wish daughters', mother 'happy birthday'
Sydney Sweeney spider bite incident takes twisted turn
Sydney Sweeney spider bite incident takes twisted turn
Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes set for overseas adventure to catch Taylor Swift's Eras Tour
Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes set for overseas adventure to catch Taylor Swift's Eras Tour
How did Willie Nelson's years-long affair get caught by wife?
How did Willie Nelson's years-long affair get caught by wife?
Director Jan de Bont spills secrets on Bruce Willis's impact on 'Die Hard'
Director Jan de Bont spills secrets on Bruce Willis's impact on 'Die Hard'
Why Timothée Chalamet doubted one of his 'talents' in 'Wonka'?
Why Timothée Chalamet doubted one of his 'talents' in 'Wonka'?
Travis Kelce's friend shares interesting inside about Taylor Swift's romance
Travis Kelce's friend shares interesting inside about Taylor Swift's romance
‘Unpredictable' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's plans for UK Christmas are ‘ridiculous'
‘Unpredictable' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's plans for UK Christmas are ‘ridiculous'
King Charles' Christmas speech to address THESE 2023 events
King Charles' Christmas speech to address THESE 2023 events