Brazilian fans fail to pass Beyoncé's challenge: Watch

Beyoncé tried to create a mute challenge with Brazilian fans but couldn't succeed

After visiting Brazil over a decade later, Beyhives was too excited to listen to Beyoncé when she tried to do the mute challenge -- several times.



It came after the global pop icon's Renaissance film was screened in a South American country on Dec 21.

In a fan-captured footage, the Single Ladies crooner was seen in the full-silver outfit at a special event of her movie's premiere in Salvador city.

"Look around, everybody on mute," the 42-year-old tried it twice with no avail -- leaving her with a broad smile.



Addressing the frenzied crowd, the Grammy said, "Brazil, I love you so much," she said to the screaming crowd. "I came because I love you so much…. It was very important to be here, right here."

"I was not able to come for the Renaissance Tour, but I'm so happy to give y'all the Renaissance film," she told the fans. "You are the Renaissance."