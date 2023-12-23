 
Saturday, December 23, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Kanye West plays crazy for the camera?

Cam'ron claims Kanye West acts 'crazy' at convenience

By
Mason Hughes

Saturday, December 23, 2023

Kanye West plays crazy for the camera?
Kanye West plays crazy for the camera?

Kanye West's wild antics often get on the nerves of many. However, Cam'ron believed he deliberately staged them.

During an interview with All The Smoke, the Hey Ma rapper weighed in on the Chicago rapstar's headline-making acts.

"Kanye, he play crazy with who he wanna play crazy with, you know what I'm saying? That *** crazy when it's convenient," he claimed.

He further cast doubt on the spontaneity of the Donda hitmaker's troubling behaviour, adding that he had never experienced any of his off-the-wall antics.

"I see Kanye about a year and a half, two years ago… the ***** was sane as a ****!" he said.

Recalling meeting with the 46-year-old, Cam'ron shared, "Two days later he going crazy on the news and all type of shit. Every time I seen Kanye he's perfectly fine — I've never seen the crazy Kanye, personally. Ever."

In the meantime, Kanye again went on a tirade at one of his albums, Vultures, at a listening party last week where he mentioned many A-list artists, including JAY-Z, Travis Scott, Pusha T, and Drake.

