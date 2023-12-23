 
Saturday, December 23, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker introduce baby son Rocky to fans

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have shared the first photos of newborn son Rocky Barker

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, December 23, 2023

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have posted the first photos of their newborn baby boy, seven weeks after his birth. The couple simply captioned the Instagram slideshow with the name "ROCKY".

The images show the infant being cradled and kissed by his famous parents.

The reality star, who shares three other kids with Scott Disick, is said to be "over the moon" about her son's arrival.

“She is happy to just be able to snuggle her baby boy now,” a source said. “She feels so blessed.”

The insider also noted how the Poosh founder’s pregnancy “took a stressful turn towards the end,” resulting in her hospitalization for "urgent fetal surgery" in September.

Barker cancelled tour dates to be by her side. She has since expressed gratitude to doctors for saving their baby's life.

“I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life,” she expressed.

“I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock.”

Barker is already dad to son Landon and daughter Alabama from a previous relationship, while Kortney shares Mason, 13, Penelope, 11 and Reign, 8 with ex Scott Disick.

Kanye West plays crazy for the camera?
Kanye West plays crazy for the camera?