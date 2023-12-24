Prince Harry and Meghan Marke warned against ditching King Charles' Royal Christmas invite

Harry, Meghan would make a ‘big statement’ if they ditch Royal Christmas invite

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been warned against ditching King Charles’ royal Christmas invite as it would be a make “big statement” to make.

Amid rumours that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are willing to spend Christmas with the members of the Royal family despite feud, an expert discuss the possibility of the duo turning down the invite.

Speaking with Slingo, a former butler for the firm, Grant Harrold said it would not look good on Charles if he snubs his younger son and daughter-in-law this Christmas.

He also warned the Sussexes about the consequences of turning down a Royal invite after their friend, Omid Scobie, bashed the Royals in his recent release, Endgame.

“Christmas is very much a time for the Royal family to be together. It’s a time of caring and being there for each other,” Harrold said.

“Prince Albert was a huge advocate for Christmas and so was the Queen. She wanted everyone there and enjoying themselves,” he added.

He said Charles would “do what he can to carry on that tradition” and “wouldn’t let it stop” but it is completely up to Harry and Meghan to decide if they want to attend the bash or not.

“Whether Harry and Meghan will be involved, we don’t know,” he said. “I would like to think they would be there, especially at Christmas. If they aren’t invited, it doesn’t look good on Charles.

“But if they decide not to go, that’s on them. But it would be a bad thing either way. It’s a big statement to make.”