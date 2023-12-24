 
menu
Sunday, December 24, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

Harry, Meghan would make a ‘big statement' if they ditch Royal Christmas invite

Prince Harry and Meghan Marke warned against ditching King Charles' Royal Christmas invite

By
William Blythe Haynes

Sunday, December 24, 2023

Harry, Meghan would make a ‘big statement’ if they ditch Royal Christmas invite
Harry, Meghan would make a ‘big statement’ if they ditch Royal Christmas invite

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been warned against ditching King Charles’ royal Christmas invite as it would be a make “big statement” to make.

Amid rumours that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are willing to spend Christmas with the members of the Royal family despite feud, an expert discuss the possibility of the duo turning down the invite.

Speaking with Slingo, a former butler for the firm, Grant Harrold said it would not look good on Charles if he snubs his younger son and daughter-in-law this Christmas.

He also warned the Sussexes about the consequences of turning down a Royal invite after their friend, Omid Scobie, bashed the Royals in his recent release, Endgame.

ALSO READ: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle eager to reconcile with Royal family for ‘commercial gain'?

“Christmas is very much a time for the Royal family to be together. It’s a time of caring and being there for each other,” Harrold said.

“Prince Albert was a huge advocate for Christmas and so was the Queen. She wanted everyone there and enjoying themselves,” he added.

He said Charles would “do what he can to carry on that tradition” and “wouldn’t let it stop” but it is completely up to Harry and Meghan to decide if they want to attend the bash or not.

“Whether Harry and Meghan will be involved, we don’t know,” he said. “I would like to think they would be there, especially at Christmas. If they aren’t invited, it doesn’t look good on Charles.

“But if they decide not to go, that’s on them. But it would be a bad thing either way. It’s a big statement to make.”

Meghan Markle to give in to Prince Harry's wishes this Christmas? video
Meghan Markle to give in to Prince Harry's wishes this Christmas?
Amber Heard faces another set back as her ‘Aquaman 2' role is significantly downplayed
Amber Heard faces another set back as her ‘Aquaman 2' role is significantly downplayed
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle eager to reconcile with Royal family for ‘commercial gain'?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle eager to reconcile with Royal family for ‘commercial gain'?
Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen face another family tragedy after divorce
Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen face another family tragedy after divorce
Carter family faces third tragedy as Bobbie Jean Carter dies at 41
Carter family faces third tragedy as Bobbie Jean Carter dies at 41
Mel B doubles down: 'James Corden not the nicest celebrity'
Mel B doubles down: 'James Corden not the nicest celebrity'
Queen Elizabeth II wanted William to do 'right thing' by marrying Kate
Queen Elizabeth II wanted William to do 'right thing' by marrying Kate
Bradley Cooper's vintage love story resurfaces amid Gigi Hadid romance
Bradley Cooper's vintage love story resurfaces amid Gigi Hadid romance
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry future in US is in trouble: 'Big sign'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry future in US is in trouble: 'Big sign'
Beckham family light up Miami with early Christmas magic
Beckham family light up Miami with early Christmas magic
Tristan Thompson's baby mama Maralee Nicholas slams false claim of 'one night stand'
Tristan Thompson's baby mama Maralee Nicholas slams false claim of 'one night stand'
Kate Middleton sends secret 'revenge' messages to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Kate Middleton sends secret 'revenge' messages to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle