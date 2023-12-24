Prince Harry, Meghan Markle eager to reconcile with Royal family for ‘commercial gain’?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's motives behind will to reconcile with Royal family questioned by experts

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been accused of trying to reconcile with the Royal family for “commercial gains” during this festive season.

In a conversation with GB News, royal Kinsey Schofield discussed with Patrick Christys if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are eager to mend bond with Royals to fix their reputation.

"Deadline recently ran a report that said that Meghan was specifically struggling through WME to secure brand deals, and that the agency was really scratching their head around how to manage Meghan's brand,” Schofield said.

She added, "With so much animosity towards the Royal Family coming from the Sussexes, people like Dior that were rumoured to be working with Meghan previously, had recently dressed Queen Camilla.”

Further analyzing the situation, she added, "And on top of that, recently named the young woman playing Kate Middleton in the Crown as their new face of Dior. It's not Meghan, it's Kate from the Crown that's the new face of Dior.

"So when we talk about Harry and Meghan eager to reconcile this holiday season, how do you not acknowledge the fact that there are similar reports that Harry and Meghan need to reconcile with the Royal Family so that they can try to navigate in Hollywood?"

In a response to Patrick’s question if she thinks the former working royals are genuinely interested in ending rift with royal family or it is for "commercial gain", she said, "Unfortunately I do.”

“I think that there are elements to Prince Harry, I do think he truly misses his family,” the expert said, before adding, "I don't think, and Omid Scobie's book said this too, that Meghan has any desire to return to the UK to patch things up.”

“She would like to utilise the platform that they gave her to monetise this fame or infamy. I do think Harry is likely very lonely and misses his family and misses the chaos that surrounds those fun Christmases. But for Meghan, I think it's mostly financial.”