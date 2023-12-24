Timothee Chalamet's 'Wonka' overshadows Johnny Depp, Gene Wilder's version

Timothee Chalamet played the role of Willy Wonka in the prequel of the iconic Roald Dahl novel

File Footage

Timothee Chalamet’s Wonka might have surpassed Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp’s version.



The feedback comes after the 27 year-old actor played the role of Willy Wonka under Paul King’s direction.

The film is a prequel of the iconic Roald Dahl character in the book Charlie And The Chocolate Factory in which Timothee plays the role of the chocolatier, with the plot delving into his backstory and navigate his dream of opening a chocolate factory.

Surpassing its initial budget, Wonka has grossed $177.2 million globally against a $125 million production cost.

Moreover, according to Rotten Tomatoes, Wonka garnered an audience score of 90%, collated from over 1000+ responses, eclipsing both the 1971 classic Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory and the 2005 adaptation Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, which stand at 87% and 51% respectively.

With its current trajectory, industry experts speculate that the film might even touch the $250 million mark, making it a remarkable success for Warner Bros. Discovery.

During promotional interviews, Entertainment Tonight asked Timothee if the film will be getting a sequel. "If there was a story to be told. And evidently there is,”he replied during its Los Angeles premiere.

On the other hand, director Paul King also told the outlet that he would "love to" make a follow-up film.