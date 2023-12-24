 
menu
Sunday, December 24, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Timothee Chalamet's 'Wonka' overshadows Johnny Depp, Gene Wilder's version

Timothee Chalamet played the role of Willy Wonka in the prequel of the iconic Roald Dahl novel

By
Melanie Walker

Sunday, December 24, 2023

File Footage

Timothee Chalamet’s Wonka might have surpassed Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp’s version.

The feedback comes after the 27 year-old actor played the role of Willy Wonka under Paul King’s direction. 

The film is a prequel of the iconic Roald Dahl character in the book Charlie And The Chocolate Factory in which Timothee plays the role of the chocolatier, with the plot delving into his backstory and navigate his dream of opening a chocolate factory.

Surpassing its initial budget, Wonka has grossed $177.2 million globally against a $125 million production cost.

Read More: Timothee Chalamet celebrates 'Wonka' success with unusual outing

Moreover, according to Rotten Tomatoes, Wonka garnered an audience score of 90%, collated from over 1000+ responses, eclipsing both the 1971 classic Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory and the 2005 adaptation Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, which stand at 87% and 51% respectively.

With its current trajectory, industry experts speculate that the film might even touch the $250 million mark, making it a remarkable success for Warner Bros. Discovery.

During promotional interviews, Entertainment Tonight asked Timothee if the film will be getting a sequel. "If there was a story to be told. And evidently there is,”he replied during its Los Angeles premiere.

On the other hand, director Paul King also told the outlet that he would "love to" make a follow-up film.

Selena Gomez disrupts cooking show for 'cute boy'
Selena Gomez disrupts cooking show for 'cute boy'
Glen Powell becomes too hot to handle for Instagram
Glen Powell becomes too hot to handle for Instagram
BLACKPINK's Jennie makes major move for her solo career video
BLACKPINK's Jennie makes major move for her solo career
Timothee Chalamet gets deep into character to play Bob Dylan
Timothee Chalamet gets deep into character to play Bob Dylan
Matthew Perry's ex girlfriend recalls his tragic addiction moment
Matthew Perry's ex girlfriend recalls his tragic addiction moment
Diddy, Jamie Foxx seal close bond amid disturbing accusations video
Diddy, Jamie Foxx seal close bond amid disturbing accusations
Pete Davidson loses his calm over paparazzi: Reports
Pete Davidson loses his calm over paparazzi: Reports
Tom Cruise seeks Elsina Khayrova to follow his religion? video
Tom Cruise seeks Elsina Khayrova to follow his religion?
Matt Rife, other comedians mourn the loss of Neel Nanda
Matt Rife, other comedians mourn the loss of Neel Nanda
After Jenna Ortega, 'Scream 7' loses another major crew member video
After Jenna Ortega, 'Scream 7' loses another major crew member
Kourtney Kardashian reveals her 'most important job'
Kourtney Kardashian reveals her 'most important job'
Kate Middleton to show Meghan Markle she is still ‘in control' despite ‘Endgame' attacks video
Kate Middleton to show Meghan Markle she is still ‘in control' despite ‘Endgame' attacks