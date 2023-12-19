Timothee Chalamet celebrates 'Wonka' success with unusual outing

Timothee Chalame-starrer 'Wonka' is a prequel of 'Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory'

File Footage

Timothee Chalamet made his first non-promotional appearance after Wonka smashed the box office.



The 27 year-old actor was seen at a Los Angeles Lakers game as his musical hit earned over $39 million on its opening weekend.

Wonka, the Paul King direction made within $135 million, made an additional $113.2 million for a worldwide debut of $152.2 million.

On Monday evening, Timothee was photographed sitting courtside at Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles to watch the Lakers games against the New York Knicks.

Besides the Dune star, other celebrities like Kevin Bacon, Kyra Sedgwick, director Spike Lee and John David Washington were also in attendance.

Timothee was seen sporting a gray hoodie with a black New York Yankees baseball cap. He elevated the look with dark blue jeans and black and white sneakers, while wearing a dazzling gold chain around his neck.

Wonka is prequel of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, which shows how the chocolatier teamed up with the Oompa Loompas to make his dream of a building a chocolate factory come true.

"I grew up on that Gene Wilder film, and I'm hugely admiring of the Tim Burton/Johnny version but this version is different. This is the origin of Wonka,” he previously told Entertainment Tonight.