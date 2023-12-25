Bobbie's older brother, Nick Carter, 43, hasn't yet opened up about his sister's death

Angel Carter's pays heartbreaking tribute to late sister Bobbie Jean Carter

Angel Carter is mourning the sudden death of her sister, Bobbie Jean Carter, and recently reflected on the challenges Bobbie faced throughout her life.

In a heartbreaking Instagram post on Sunday, Angel shared childhood photos of her sister and described Bobbie as her best friend with a great sense of humour and a lively spirit.

She acknowledged the unfairness of life, detailed Bobbie's struggles with substance abuse and expressed sorrow that her sister didn't have a fair shot at a better life.

Angel, who had previously lost her twin brother Aaron Carter in 2022 and her sister Leslie Carter in 2012 to addiction battles, explained her understanding of the circumstances that led her siblings to turn to drugs.



While the cause of Bobbie's death remains unclear, Angel urged followers to break down barriers and reduce stigmas around mental health to prevent generational dysfunction.

Bobbie Jean Carter, 41, passed away suddenly in Florida, leaving the Carter family devastated. Their mother, Jane Carter, expressed shock and requested privacy to grieve.

She highlighted the additional pain for Bobbie's 8-year-old daughter, Bella, who lost both her father and now her mother.

Bobbie had faced legal troubles earlier in the year, landing in jail on drug and retail theft charges.

Bobbie's older brother, Nick Carter, 43, hasn't yet opened up about his sister's death.