Monday, December 25, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Travis Barker pens heartfelt tribute for daughter Alabama on 18th birthday

Travis Barker celebrated his daughter Alabama Barker’s milestone birthday with a sweet social media tribute.

The Blink-102 drummer took to Instagram to drop a series of images featuring the father-daughter duo over the years.

In his heartfelt note, the musician wrote, "Happy Birthday my beautiful daughter. I can’t believe my baby is 18 and all grown up."

"Being your Dad is the biggest joy in the world," he added. "May you be surrounded by love and all your favorite things today and forever!"

Before signing off, Barker penned for Alabama, whom he shares with ex Shanna Moakler, "I’m so proud of you and I love you so much @alabamaluellabarker.”

Meanwhile, Alabama shared her new step mom, Kourtney Kardashian, has gifted her a gorgeous diamond necklace to celebrate her birthday.

To thank the reality TV star for her gift, Alabama flaunted the necklace in a snap shared on her Instagram Stories, and wrote, “Thank you @kourtneykardash. I'm in love!”

In September, Alabama shared an adorable note from Barker that he wrote on a post-it note that read, “You are my everything.”

Returning the love, she wrote him back, “Your [sic] truly the best dad."

