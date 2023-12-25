 
Monday, December 25, 2023
Kevin Spacey becomes Frank Underwood for Christmas

Kevin Spacey dons Frank Underwood's character to deliver a Christmas message

Kevin Spacey becomes Frank Underwood for Christmas

Since 2018, Kevin Spacey has been releasing an annual Christmas message in Frank Underwood's character amid his legal battle in sexual abuse accusations. 

For 2023, the House of Cards star joined the screen with Tucker Carlson to present his commentary on the forthcoming 2024 presidential elections and Netflix.

On the question of ex-Fox News host about the pivotal election next year and candidates leaving the race, the 64-year-old said, "It's a little bit like jumping in the jacuzzi with a boner," adding, "You know it ain't gonna last forever. So, I wasn't surprised when Mike' A Little Too Pensive' dropped out right away."

Weighing on the remaining candidates in the race, the Oscar winner praised Nikki Haley. "She's no doubt learned a thing or two from watching me," he continued. 

"But I think in the end we need someone in the White House who's not afraid like me.

Adding, "Not afraid to push our country, or a journalist, in the right direction, if it comes to that."

Elsewhere in the interview, Tucker asked Frank about his thoughts on Netflix, who showed him the door after he was accused of sexual assault.

"So, it is bizarre they decided to publicly cut ties with me on allegations alone, allegations that have now been proven false," he claimed.

Kevin noted, "Because I don't think there's any question. Netflix exists because of me. I put them on the map, and they tried to put me in the ground."

