Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater first met on the set of film 'Wicked', in November 2022

Ariana Grande takes big step in Ethan Slater relationship

Ariana Grande is gradually taking things to the next level with boyfriend Ethan Slater.



On Sunday, the 30 year-old singer shared a video on her Instagram stories where her father Ed Butera can be seen enjoying backstage access to Ethan’s Broadway show.

Trying to play with the props, the 65 year-old actor can be seen goofing around behind the curtains of the St. James Theatre.

“Don't touch the props,” Ariana penned on her handle of 380 million followers as her dad tries banging two objects together to make a galloping sound.

Starring in the Broadway show Spamalot, the 31 year-old actor plays the role of The Historian/The Prince which the Dangerous Woman hitmaker has already seen multiple times since it opened in November.

The two met on the set of Wicked in 2022, where Ariana played Glinda, the good witch, and Ethan starred as munchkin Boq.

Reportedly, they started dating amid Ariana’s divorce with Dalton Gomez, which was finalized on October 6.

Moreover, Daily Mail reported that that at the time of their budding romance, Ethan was also working on his divorce with ex wife Lily.

In November, Ariana also moved in with the actor in New York City where he is currently performing in the ongoing Broadway show.