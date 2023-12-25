Is 'Die Hard' a Christmas movie?

Robert Davi, who played the role of an FBI agent in the 1988 action thriller, weighed in on the debate

As people enjoy the holiday season with a string of Christmas movies at their disposal, a Die Hard actor insists the movie is a part of the festive lineup.



The 1988 action thriller follows the story of a New York City police officer John McClane, played by Bruce Willis, who takes down a group of terrorists attacking his wife’s Christmas work party at a high-rise building.

Although the storyline does not give off a joyous holiday vibe, the debate whether it is a Christmas film or not is solely based on the setting of the plot.

Robert Davi, who played FBI agent Big Johnson in the film, chimed in with his opinion as he told the Mirror, “Well, of course it's a Christmas movie. They re-released it in the States and it did terrific at the box office. It's playing right now in all the theatres because it's a Christmas movie.”

However, the 72 year-old actor did admit that Die Hard is not exactly a "festive flick."

“Well, when I first was doing it, I didn't think it was a Christmas movie in 1988 or whatever it was. I didn't necessarily say 'Oh, this is a Christmas movie.' But it absolutely has been,” he added.

"And you can even say Bruce Willis is this figure running around with his feet bleeding, you know what I mean? You know, it's set during Christmas. So it has that vibe. It's become a Christmas film; many people's favourite Christmas film,” Robert concluded.